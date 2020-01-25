Global  

Seismologist Talks About 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake That Hit Near Barstow

Seismologist Talks About 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake That Hit Near Barstow

Seismologist Talks About 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake That Hit Near Barstow

The quake's epicenter was 2.3 miles deep and about 14 miles north-northeast of Barstow.

It was felt from San Clemente to Palmdale and even Las Vegas.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this quake was widely felt because of its Intensity 2 rating.
