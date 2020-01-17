Guard who disarmed suspect, mistakenly shot 2 students in STEM School attack won’t face jail time

Dr Kat Kain 🌊 #DemCast #resist #VoteBlue School guard who mistakenly shot students won’t face jail time. He wasn't supposed to be armed. How do we know the… https://t.co/ux1XqMK1Hq 6 hours ago

Brad Bogott RT @DoughertyKMGH: Kendrick Castillo was killed in a shooting at #STEM school last year. His father, John Kendrick, comes to Kendrick’s gr… 6 hours ago

James Dougherty Kendrick Castillo was killed in a shooting at #STEM school last year. His father, John Kendrick, comes to Kendrick… https://t.co/DQ1ZkqDsej 8 hours ago

Michael Aos RT @KOAA: Shamson Sundara detained and disarmed one of the alleged shooters during the incident, but he was also prohibited from carrying a… 9 hours ago

KOAA News5 Shamson Sundara detained and disarmed one of the alleged shooters during the incident, but he was also prohibited f… https://t.co/2cAkSp4GTO 15 hours ago

Coming Soon: Stay Tuned - HIT IT! Featuring... RT @blairmiller: The STEM School Highlands Ranch guard who disarmed one of the suspects but mistakenly shot two students will not face jail… 15 hours ago

Blair Miller The STEM School Highlands Ranch guard who disarmed one of the suspects but mistakenly shot two students will not fa… https://t.co/xyJWhPAudi 15 hours ago