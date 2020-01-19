Global  

Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Anthony says the weekend won't be a wash-out, so let's get to planning something fun to do...
Anthony says the weekend won't be a was?out, so let's get to planning something fun to do... grab the little ones?

And a snack?

It's family game night at little ants tonight...and two chances for some great theatre!

We had your exclusive sneak peek last week?

Violet, the story of a girl seeking to restore her beauty after a horrific accident, runs this weekend at evansville civic theatre, with a matiée on sunday.

We'll have your sneak peek of willy wonka and the chocolate factory later this hour?

Children's theatre of southern indiana will have 4 performances this weekend of the beloved show, including a saturday and sunday matinee.

The show features a mult?

Generational cast of kids, teens and adults.

We've been talking about their unique blend of classics with classic rock... "tapestry" is in concert tonight at ??

I, and they'll be joined onstage by select students from the music department.

This show will feature tunes from the last 400 years, and it's totally free!

Saturday morning, get out the hawg and head to bud's harley davidson for their biscuits and gravy and bikes (oh my!) enjoy a biscuits and gravy breakfast while shopping their discontinued licensed products that will be priced up to 60% off!

Ride registration will begin at 10 am then kickstands up at 10:30 am!

Love movies?

How about 27 of them all in one day?

The arts council of southwestern indiana is hosting a children's international film festival saturday at ?

??l central!

This is the perfect event for families with children you can come and go as you please, there are free international treats, and you experience worl?class entertainmen t.there are 27 short films from 17 countries ranging from 2 minutes to 20 minutes in runtime.

Evpl will also offer hand?

On kids activities during the festival.

Ready to get saucy?

Evansville wingfest is back for a third year!

Enjoy food vendors with over 40 different styles of wings.

There will be fun for the entire family and several competitions like mega wing eating, bobbing for wings, also enjoy tailgate games and live judging!

Josh logan from the voice, is performing at heady's pizza in henderson tomorrow night...no cover!

We introduced you to a local artist that is "out of his mind", and you can meet him in person saturday!

Artist collin royster will hold a free lecture and demonstratio n of how he created some of the objects in the exhibit "collin royster: out of his mind".

This is a great opportunity to hear how creativity and technology come together.

Bonus!

Collin will engage with the audience to create a new piece for the exhibit!

Also tomorrow, a memorabilia book release party with the coomers at daviess county public library.

Local author and musician a.s.

Coomer will read from his latest novel.

His band and local favorites "skip liver" will also perform.you can always find more on that city calendar at the best day ever evansville...fi nd something to




