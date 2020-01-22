Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda

Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda

A full dress rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium in J&K's Doda.

The dress rehearsal comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma unfurled the tricolor.

January 26 marks the Republic Day of India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade on January 23, movement of several trains affected

The movement of trains will remain closed on Tilak Bridge station from 10:30 am to noon due to full...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for full dress rehearsal, Republic Day; check metro timings, alternate routes

The parade rehearsal which will begin at 9.50 am on Thursday will commence from the Red Fort. The...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arunachal24in

Arunachal24 Watch: Full dress rehearsal at IG Park ahead of Republic Day https://t.co/7eldwcivDv https://t.co/iadcBHFEZV 17 hours ago

PradipB09391274

Pradip Bose Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Rajpath ahead of Republic Day https://t.co/OTF1zxqojY ok 2 days ago

SamacharInsider

SamacharInsider Full Dress Rehearsal At Rajpath Ahead Of Republic Day https://t.co/CPXNbzd7Ps via @YouTube 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Full dress rehearsal of 2020 Republic Day Parade [Video]Watch: Full dress rehearsal of 2020 Republic Day Parade

Full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2020 was held in the national capital.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.