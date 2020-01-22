Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:55s - Published Watch: Ahead of Republic Day, full dress rehearsal organised in J&K's Doda A full dress rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium in J&K's Doda. The dress rehearsal comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma unfurled the tricolor. January 26 marks the Republic Day of India.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Arunachal24 Watch: Full dress rehearsal at IG Park ahead of Republic Day https://t.co/7eldwcivDv https://t.co/iadcBHFEZV 17 hours ago Pradip Bose Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Rajpath ahead of Republic Day https://t.co/OTF1zxqojY ok 2 days ago SamacharInsider Full Dress Rehearsal At Rajpath Ahead Of Republic Day https://t.co/CPXNbzd7Ps via @YouTube 2 days ago