Adorable first foal of 2020 born at famous Spanish Riding School in Vienna

This adorable foal is the first of the New Year born at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria.
This adorable foal is the first of the New Year born at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria.

Footage shows the adorable white filly walking alongside her mother, a chestnut mare, as she is lead out of the stables by a groom.

Hailed as the oldest riding school in the world, it is celebrating the 100th anniversary this year.

The school is dedicated to preserving classical dressage and the training of Lipizzan, or Lipizzaner, horses, a breed of horse that dates back to the 16th century.

The filly was born a few days earlier than expected on January 18 and is in excellent health.

The foal does not yet have a name, according to tradition it only gets one around the age of six months, after it is independent of its mother.




