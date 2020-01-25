Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie and how to help

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie and how to help

Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie and how to help

Let’s start with an exercise.

Stop for a moment and imagine walking through your day.

Try to notice all the places you find plastic as you go about your life.

From morning to night, the list can get pretty out of hand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShareTheRiver

Share The River RT @sustainableCLE: On January 29, attend the Learning for Life Ohio Sea Grant Series: The Problem with Plastic Pollution hosted by Cuyahog… 18 hours ago

SarahAOrlando

Sarah Orlando RT @ohioseagrant: Microplastics are a big problem for #LakeErie, but there are steps we can all take to prevent plastic from entering the e… 22 hours ago

LushusLolly

Lolly Gaggins Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie and ho... https://t.co/zWvaHDXYEe via @YouTube 1 day ago

ohioseagrant

Ohio Sea Grant Microplastics are a big problem for #LakeErie, but there are steps we can all take to prevent plastic from entering… https://t.co/34LPlo5AGX 2 days ago

sustainableCLE

Sustainable Cleveland On January 29, attend the Learning for Life Ohio Sea Grant Series: The Problem with Plastic Pollution hosted by Cuy… https://t.co/LIiLleLLvD 2 days ago

TasteLikeLov

Taste Like Love RT @traveldealstool: Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie and how to help – News 5 Cleveland https://t.co/Vg9e… 2 days ago

CleCityCouncil

CleCityCouncil RT @CleWPC: Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie & how to help. https://t.co/RPjonIhjqo 2 days ago

CleWPC

Water Pollution Control (WPC) Free lecture to teach public about plastic pollution in Lake Erie & how to help. https://t.co/RPjonIhjqo 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.