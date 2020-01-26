New poll offers snapshot into four states President Trump needs to win re-election and a Cleveland Bishop is heading home to Philadelphia.



Recent related videos from verified sources John Kosich's Democracy 2020; January 26, 2020 New poll offers snapshot into four states President Trump needs to win re-election and a Cleveland Bishop is heading home to Philadelphia. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:13Published 14 hours ago John Kosich's Democracy 2020; Jan. 19, 2020 The role Ohio looks to play in the impeachment trial of President Trump and the role the state has played in the past. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:28Published 1 week ago