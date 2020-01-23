Global  

Indian Catholic body to join anti-CAA protests on January 26th | OneIndia News

Indian Catholic body to join anti-CAA protests on January 26th | OneIndia News

Indian Catholic body to join anti-CAA protests on January 26th | OneIndia News

India-Brazil sign 15 MoUs, Church body to mark Jan 26 as Constitution protection day, Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Health Minister Harch Vardhan discusses Coronavirus threat with PM Modi, 11 Indians kept under observation for deadly virus and more news
