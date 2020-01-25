Global  

Charmed S02E11 Dance Like No One is Witching

Charmed 2x11 "Dance Like No One is Witching" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - WORTH THE RISK - When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) must work together to save his life, and Macy turns to Julian (guest star Eric Balfour) for help.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Nicki Renna (#211).

Original airdate 1/31/2020.
