Dynasty S03E11 A Wound That May Never Heal

Dynasty 3x11 "A Wound That May Never Heal" Season 3 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - WHACK-A-MOLE – With Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) back in the picture, Blake (Grant Show) attempts to comfort Cristal (Daniella Alonso) while he also works to reestablish himself.

Fallon (Liz Gillies) decides to expand her empire and seeks a favor from Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley).

Sam’s (Rafael De La Fuente) love life continues to heat up, and Colby is forced to consider lesser options for his plan.

Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Adam (Sam Underwood) form an unlikely friendship.

Also starring Alan Dale and guest starring Daniel di Tomasso.

Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Bryce Schramm (#311).

Original airdate 1/31/2020.