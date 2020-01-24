Global  

Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus

France confirmed on Friday (January 25th) its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.
This clip shows the Bichat hospital in the French capital where two of the cases are being treated



