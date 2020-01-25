Global  

UK ramraiders steal cashpoint from Kent petrol station using JCB digger

UK ramraiders steal cashpoint from Kent petrol station using JCB digger

This is the scene at the Esso garage at Iden Park, Staplehurst, Kent after ram raiders used the JCB digger pictured to rip the ATM from the wall, shortly after 2.50am on Saturday 25 January 2020.

The cash machine was then placed on a light-coloured flatbed truck and driven away.

A Mitsubishi Shogun and a dark hatchback drove off with it in convoy.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are hunting the criminals.
