Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes "ghost town" scenes

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 10:04s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes 'ghost town' scenes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes "ghost town" scenes

.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Matthunter27

Matthew Hunter RT @LBC: In an astonishing call, a man trapped in Wuhan explained how because of Coronavirus he only leaves his apartment in swimming gogg… 10 minutes ago

LBC

LBC In an astonishing call, a man trapped in Wuhan explained how because of Coronavirus he only leaves his apartment i… https://t.co/8jmhjJnYgg 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US woman in Wuhan explores the 'ghost town' amid lockdown [Video]US woman in Wuhan explores the 'ghost town' amid lockdown

An American citizen in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak explored her neighbourhood amid the lockdown that has been incurred on the Chinese megacity. Footage from January 24 shows a near..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.