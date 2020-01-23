Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus outbreak spreads to 11 other countries

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus outbreak spreads to 11 other countries

Coronavirus outbreak spreads to 11 other countries

Nearly 1, 300 people have been infected across the world as health authorities scramble to prevent a global pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

European Shares Subdued As Chinese Virus Fears Mount

European stocks were mostly lower on Thursday as investors continued to fret over the potential...
RTTNews - Published

Filipino bishops urge caution amid coronavirus report

Cebu, Philippines, Jan 23, 2020 / 04:20 pm (CNA).- Filipino Church leaders have urged parishioners to...
CNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus. Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.