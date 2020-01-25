Man stabbed to death at property in Clapton, East London.

A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Clapton in London in the UK.

Police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane, E5, at 23.29hrs on Friday, 24 January following reports of a disturbance.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A man was found with stab injuries inside the property.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was declared dead a short time later.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.