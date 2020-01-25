Utility Poles Fall, Knocking Power Out In Cambridge 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:05s - Published WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Cambridge Patch Four Cambridge Utility Poles Fall Overnight, Knocking Power https://t.co/QqWapSOuW5 6 days ago