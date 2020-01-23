Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

You Can Now Hear This 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy’s Voice

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
You Can Now Hear This 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy’s VoiceYou Can Now Hear This 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy’s Voice
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy

BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say they’ve mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by...
Seattle Times - Published

The mummy speaks: Ancient Egyptian priest's voice recreated by scientists

Researchers say they've mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Listen To Sound Of 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy [Video]Listen To Sound Of 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy

Listen to the sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.