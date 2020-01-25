Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Marking Year Of The Rat

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 05:23s - Published < > Embed
Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Marking Year Of The Rat

Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Marking Year Of The Rat

This 15-day celebration is filled with traditions that have been passed down for thousands of years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google rings in the Lunar New Year with Year of the Rat themed Doodle

Today marks the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations, and the Google homepage is joining the...
9to5Google - Published

Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities

Chinese communities in Australia and New Zealand were among the first to greet the Year of the Rat on...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @timeoutla: It's time to kick off the Lunar New Year, with celebrations all across the city. Find them in our picks for the 25 best thin… 38 minutes ago

SFSU

SF State Happy Lunar New Year! Celebrations kick off tomorrow. @sfschronicle has all the info on how to celebrate the start… https://t.co/qZlt8ElMze 16 hours ago

GailCoastie

Gail 💦 RT @GrahamPerrettMP: Art Show to kick off Lunar New Year celebrations at the Chung Tian Temple and Art Gallery. @JEChalmers @AnthonyChishol… 1 day ago

GrahamPerrettMP

Graham Perrett Art Show to kick off Lunar New Year celebrations at the Chung Tian Temple and Art Gallery. @JEChalmers… https://t.co/IQ5KKfk32j 1 day ago

CCAACultureArts

ChineseCollectiveArt Had a great time sharing Chinese dance performances with the community at @shopstc last weekend to kick off the Lun… https://t.co/HBM2yw3Vt5 2 days ago

CCAACultureArts

ChineseCollectiveArt Had a great time sharing Chinese dance performances with the community at @shopstc last weekend to kick off the Lun… https://t.co/libHFjQd21 2 days ago

BerkshireSchool

Berkshire School Thank you to the Asian Affinity Group and Chinese Language students for helping us kick off our Lunar New Year cele… https://t.co/CrTaYiYNMg 2 days ago

Ridley_College

Ridley College To kick off Lunar New Year celebrations, students enjoyed an authentic meal, thanks to @ChartwellsK12. As the festi… https://t.co/xiQCovZzZ9 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off [Video]15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off

San Diego Tết Festival kicked off cultural performances like lion dances and traditional singing, dancing and singing competitions, karaoke, a pet costume contest, delicious foods, and the crowning..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:41Published

North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders [Video]North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders

North Korea joined in Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, beginning with a traditional show of loyalty for the country's former leaders. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.