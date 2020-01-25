15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:41s - Published 15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off San Diego Tết Festival kicked off cultural performances like lion dances and traditional singing, dancing and singing competitions, karaoke, a pet costume contest, delicious foods, and the crowning of Miss Vietnam of San Diego 2020. 0

