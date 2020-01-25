Global  

15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off

San Diego Tết Festival kicked off cultural performances like lion dances and traditional singing, dancing and singing competitions, karaoke, a pet costume contest, delicious foods, and the crowning of Miss Vietnam of San Diego 2020.
