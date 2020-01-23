Choas as wild tiger enters Indian village and mauls three people

This is the moment a wild tiger went on a rampage in a village in India today (January 25th) and mauled at least three people.

The big cat entered Tumsar village in the state of Maharashtra at around 1 pm local time.

A large number of locals gathered to try to drive the feline away from farmland when it attacked.

This clip shows the animal mauling one resident before running off.

The injured were taken to hospital, according to local reports.

Local media reported that a team from the forestry department arrived to try to trap the tiger but it was still on the loose.

Residents said the big cat had been seen in the area for eight days.