Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s
CNN Entertainment reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J may be in a relationship, again.

On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, wearing unicorn hats, with the "Bang Bang" singer, as she kissed his chin.

Tatum and Jessie J started dating in 2018, after Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan divorced after a nine year marriage.

Jessie J is keeping her relationship status with Channing under wraps.

She explained, "We've needed time to get to know each other...
