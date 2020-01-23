Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again?

CNN Entertainment reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J may be in a relationship, again.

On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, wearing unicorn hats, with the "Bang Bang" singer, as she kissed his chin.

Tatum and Jessie J started dating in 2018, after Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan divorced after a nine year marriage.

Jessie J is keeping her relationship status with Channing under wraps.

She explained, "We've needed time to get to know each other...