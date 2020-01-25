Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 03:44s - Published < > Embed
Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of himKeir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stephenhardacr2

stephen hardacre SO IF HE WINS THEN "THE FIX IS IN" AND THE SHADOW SKULKERS WILL BEE RUBBING THEIR HANDS WITH GLEE,MAN… https://t.co/yh9FdEJmwI 3 hours ago

stephenhardacr2

stephen hardacre DO YOU SMELL A RAT,I DO........HE'S FUCKED BEFORE HE EVEN STARTS..........C https://t.co/x7xXhftRGu 3 hours ago

BertoltBrechts

King of the monkeys RT @LBC: Lord Adonis, who is now backing Sir Keir Starmer, was challenged on his criticism of the Labour leadership contender. He previousl… 9 hours ago

JeunesseLon

Vita-1 Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him https://t.co/HFWnnMoCLR 1 day ago

LBC

LBC Lord Adonis, who is now backing Sir Keir Starmer, was challenged on his criticism of the Labour leadership contende… https://t.co/iajbPvjtQ7 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.