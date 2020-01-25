Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 03:44s - Published Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this stephen hardacre SO IF HE WINS THEN "THE FIX IS IN" AND THE SHADOW SKULKERS WILL BEE RUBBING THEIR HANDS WITH GLEE,MAN… https://t.co/yh9FdEJmwI 3 hours ago stephen hardacre DO YOU SMELL A RAT,I DO........HE'S FUCKED BEFORE HE EVEN STARTS..........C https://t.co/x7xXhftRGu 3 hours ago King of the monkeys RT @LBC: Lord Adonis, who is now backing Sir Keir Starmer, was challenged on his criticism of the Labour leadership contender. He previousl… 9 hours ago Vita-1 Keir Starmer backer Lord Adonis grilled over previous criticism of him https://t.co/HFWnnMoCLR 1 day ago LBC Lord Adonis, who is now backing Sir Keir Starmer, was challenged on his criticism of the Labour leadership contende… https://t.co/iajbPvjtQ7 1 day ago