SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday.

The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure.

The test was part of NASA's Commercial Crew program, a partnership with private companies to build spaceships that can safely transport astronauts to and from the space station.

Since 2011, NASA has bought seats for its astronauts on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

But seats now cost about $85 million.
SpaceX is poised to launch astronauts into space this spring. Here's how SpaceX and Boeing became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.

SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday that showed its Crew Dragon capsule can whisk astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure.
SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test [Video]SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test

Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a major milestone for the company in its quest to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41

Watch: Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully tests emergency capsule for astronauts [Video]Watch: Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully tests emergency capsule for astronauts

The test comes ahead of SpaceX's first transport of astronauts to the International Space Station. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 10:00

