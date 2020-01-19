SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday.

The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure.

The test was part of NASA's Commercial Crew program, a partnership with private companies to build spaceships that can safely transport astronauts to and from the space station.

Since 2011, NASA has bought seats for its astronauts on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

But seats now cost about $85 million.