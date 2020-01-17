Global  

Morrisville man accused of sexual abuse

Morrisville man accused of sexual abuseDonald Whitmore is accused of sexually abusing a child in the town of Eaton.
Morrisville man accused of sexual abuse

Say they interviewed several people who were in the home at the time.

A morrisville man is accused of sexually abusing a child... under the age of seven... on several dates last year.

State police say it happened




