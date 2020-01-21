Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress' 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:33s - Published Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress' Sara Bareilles has admitted that she was so excited by GBBO star Henry Bird attending the pie-inspired musical 'Waitress' that she wrote, she wants to find him a part in the show!