Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles has admitted that she was so excited by GBBO star Henry Bird attending the pie-inspired musical 'Waitress' that she wrote, she wants to find him a part in the show!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress' #SaraBareilles #Waitress #WaitressLondon #GBBO… https://t.co/pRFzhkBIOk 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long' [Video]Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long'

Sara Bareilles quipped that she's been "living Waitress too long" ahead of her exclusive 6 week stint at the London Production starting January 27th.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.