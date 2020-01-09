Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens have now been killed in China as the country scrambles to prevent a coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in that country stands at more than 1,300.

A local Beijing newspaper reported that the city is to shut all inter-province shuttle buses from Sunday (January 26) in a bid to stop the virus from spreading during one of China's busiest travel periods, its lunar New Year holiday.

In Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, authorities are rushing to build a 1,000 bed hospital in six days to treat patients.

The region is grappling with hundreds of patients affected by the virus in treatment, some of which are critically ill.

And the virus is spreading across the world.

In Hong Kong, five confirmed cases led the city's leader Carrie Lam to confirm a state of emergency on Saturday (January 25) and said flights and high speed rail trips between the city and Wuhan will be halted.

Small numbers of cases have been confirmed in Australia, Malaysia, and France as well.

American, Russian, and French media are reporting plans for each country to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

The origins of the virus are still being determined, but is believed to have been traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, known to be involved with the illicit wildlife trade.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

nrshzlynn

aleen RT @AFP: "It doesn't feel like the New Year!" Fears over the deadly #coronavirus mount in China, as authorities close tourist attractions a… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China [Video]A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge. The virus is from the same family of viruses as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). . According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.