Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Family dog dies in house fire

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Family dog dies in house fire

Family dog dies in house fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire in midtown Tulsa on Friday night where a family pet died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbell186

Natalie Bell People who knew the family tell me they're "heartbroken" and are struggling to come to terms with what's happened: https://t.co/WgKvgRgxAy 2 hours ago

OCWeeklies

Oswego County News A preliminary investigation revealed there was one occupant inside the one-and-a-half story home at the time of the… https://t.co/qsBLWzal2Q 2 days ago

jlpanici

John Panici RT @CommonVoices1: Family dog dies in #WarrenMA house fire caused by dishwasher malfunction; 2 adults, child displaced. Many things can cau… 1 week ago

CommonVoices1

Common Voices Family dog dies in #WarrenMA house fire caused by dishwasher malfunction; 2 adults, child displaced. Many things ca… https://t.co/xdOgCDX09S 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog dies, family displaced after fire at San Ysidro duplex [Video]Dog dies, family displaced after fire at San Ysidro duplex

A woman was hospitalized and a family’s dog died after a fire erupted at a San Ysidro duplex early Tuesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Teenage Ghost Punk Movie [Video]Teenage Ghost Punk Movie

Teenage Ghost Punk Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a high school cheerleader, her genius little brother and divorced mom move to a creaky old house outside Chicago, strange things occur when her..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.