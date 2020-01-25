Akshay-Twinkle, R Madhavan and other celebs attend Goldie Behl's birthday party 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:57s - Published Akshay-Twinkle, R Madhavan and other celebs attend Goldie Behl's birthday party Director and producer Goldie Behl who turned a year older on Friday, hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence in Mumbai. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this