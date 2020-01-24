Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

France confirms first European coronavirus cases

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
France confirms first European coronavirus cases

France confirms first European coronavirus cases

France announces three people have the deadly new virus from China and health minister says she expects more cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

France confirms 2 cases of coronavirus from China, 1st in Europe

France on Friday announced two cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first cases in Europe.
CTV News - Published

Coronavirus: Australia confirms first case of deadly illness

Announcement follows news that deadly virus has reached Europe, after France confirmed three cases
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

042baze_

042baze.com BREAKING! France Confirms First European Cases Of Coronavirus https://t.co/SBPUfZxEtz https://t.co/fFq8njRBIs 2 hours ago

XilanNasyr

Huxen Nasyr⭐⭐ RT @AJEnglish: France confirms first European coronavirus cases https://t.co/NBqn0aYLgB 3 hours ago

cikibucka

🌻🌸🦋🐱 RT @NGRNewspaper: France confirms first European cases of Coronavirus https://t.co/DGMzFvvRlT https://t.co/f0K2pMzD6F 3 hours ago

NGRNewspaper

Nigeria Newspaper France confirms first European cases of Coronavirus https://t.co/DGMzFvvRlT https://t.co/f0K2pMzD6F 3 hours ago

latest_naija

LatestNaija.com BREAKING: France Confirms First European Cases Of Coronavirus https://t.co/NNlUxGaVda https://t.co/lUqfKc5wyT 6 hours ago

philip_ekene

Chiemenam Philip Ekene France confirms first European cases of Coronavirus https://t.co/bj4do9fGZL https://t.co/62I72ycDZK 7 hours ago

aioglobalnews

Aioglobalnews France confirms first European cases of Coronavirus https://t.co/GM8CG6MQll https://t.co/WOfItkBGlt 7 hours ago

BlogBayo

Bayo's blog France confirms first European cases of Coronavirus https://t.co/T8rPnSyE4E https://t.co/XwYOirFnDU 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in France 'does not change anything' [Video]Coronavirus in France 'does not change anything'

In the UK, authorities are trying to track down 2,000 people who have travelled from Wuhan - where the virus is thought to have originated. France is the first country in Europe to announce three..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published

What do we know about the new form of coronavirus? [Video]What do we know about the new form of coronavirus?

What do we know so far about the new form of coronavirus? Having originated from Wuhan in China, the virus has killed 26 so far and has cases confirmed in France and the US.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.