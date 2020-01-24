Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

The initial quake struck in eastern Turkey, about 340 miles east of the capital of Ankara.

There have been more than 400 aftershocks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kuwait- Briefing of KUNA main news for Friday until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA -- At least 14 people are killed and 55 others are...
MENAFN.com - Published

Death toll in Turkey quake rises to 14

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamzaheerhaque

Zaheer Haque RT @SkyNews: At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Turkey https://t.co… 19 minutes ago

Kazi4Mujeeb

Mujeeb Kazi Our sincere prayers and thoughts are with people of turkey At least 22 people were killed and 1,031 others were inj… https://t.co/vK4JArLOWx 4 hours ago

Gender_Env

Afsana Yasmeen #TurkeyEarthquake: at least 22 people have been killed with more trapped under collapsed buildings after the magnit… https://t.co/3LUalOXVer 6 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Turkey https://t.co/mJbVFq3klR 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey [Video]Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

More than 30 people remain missing after 6.8 magnitude tremor hits Elazig province, killing at least 22 and injuring hundreds.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:19Published

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.