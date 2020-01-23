3 Dead In Apparent Wrong-Way Crash In Queens 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 Dead In Apparent Wrong-Way Crash In Queens Police say three people have died and one person is in critical condition after an accident on the Grand Central Parkway.

