President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads

President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads

President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads

More than 50 million people are on lockdown in China as the government warns the virus is "accelerating its spread".
China: Xi warns virus is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned China was facing a "grave situation" given the "accelerating...
IndiaTimes - Published

Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus toll hits 41

President Xi Jinping said China was facing a "grave situation" as the death toll from the coronavirus...
Reuters - Published


