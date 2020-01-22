Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK remains on alert for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
UK remains on alert for Coronavirus

UK remains on alert for Coronavirus

The government says the risk is low and the right measures are in place after 31 people were tested and cleared in the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong commerce secretary says city on high alert to deal with coronavirus

The Hong Kong government is on high alert to deal with a new flu-like coronavirus that has killed...
Reuters - Published

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: The Department of Health remains on high alert as the virus continues to affect more people in China. https://t.co/zQoLG… 6 hours ago

Tpete03

Terry Peters RT @Team_LSDS: Over 900 confirmed cases and 26 deaths for the novel coronavirus are being reported. So far, the trend remains that all conf… 17 hours ago

Team_LSDS

LSDS® Over 900 confirmed cases and 26 deaths for the novel coronavirus are being reported. So far, the trend remains that… https://t.co/pC579e4Uck 22 hours ago

jenconnic

Jen Connic Important bits here for Americans is that the risk remains low for the coronavirus in the US and the WHO has not is… https://t.co/s004lMxQDi 1 day ago

PPEorg

PPE RT @AnsellProtects: Safety remains our number one priority. During this health alert, we ask everyone to be hyper-vigilant of any coronavir… 1 day ago

AnsellProtects

Ansell Safety remains our number one priority. During this health alert, we ask everyone to be hyper-vigilant of any coron… https://t.co/JqhGfAQxQM 1 day ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The Department of Health remains on high alert as the virus continues to affect more people in China. https://t.co/zQoLG4tNXw 1 day ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News Meanwhile the Bureau of Quarantine remains on alert and continues to work closely with airlines and airport authori… https://t.co/lPeinHwdPM 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus worries women who have family in Wuhan [Video]Coronavirus worries women who have family in Wuhan

Health officials remain on alert over the spread of the Corona virus.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:39Published

Latest On The Coronavirus [Video]Latest On The Coronavirus

A Chicago woman is the second confirmed US case of the new coronavirus that originated in China.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.