

Tweets about this Simon Edwards Reyes subbed off Nicolas Benedetti and kept on the liability that is Jorge Carrascal tonight. Be serious. https://t.co/fMYyZbezLM 38 minutes ago Jascha Winking 🖋 Tonight, two #Preolímpico games await us: Brazil 🇧🇷 - 🇺🇾 Uruguay Argentina 🇦🇷 - 🇨🇴 Colombia I can’t wait to see… https://t.co/h6J0APsR7a 14 hours ago Rubén Moreno Jorge #Carrascal https://t.co/z3gKfG5GR6 3 days ago HARTZ (C♥A) RT @SimonEdwardsSAF: Right now... Nicolas Benedetti > Jorge Carrascal Carrascal has all the ability in the world but he still plays like… 3 days ago Simon Edwards Right now... Nicolas Benedetti > Jorge Carrascal Carrascal has all the ability in the world but he still plays like a petulant child. 3 days ago 🇬🇧 RT @CareerModeStars: #FIFA20 Jorge Carrascal @RiverPlate, Colombia 71->85 Position-CAM Age-22 Skill Moves- 5 😍 WF- 2 😭 https://t.co/XDK4Jz… 3 days ago Fernando Zuluaga RT @SimonEdwardsSAF: Two weeks ago: “Ajax interested in signing River Plate’s 27 year old Colombian playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero” One… 6 days ago