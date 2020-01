President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM MAKES ITSCASE IN THE IMPEACHMENTTRIAL.IT'S EXPECTED TO BE A RELATIVELYBRIEF DAY OF ARGUMENTS.ABC'S ELIZABETH HUR HAS BEENTRACKING THE DEVELOPMENTSCRIPT:THIS MORNING -- PRESIDENTTRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM TAKINGCENTER STAGE ON CAPITOL HILL --((SOT)) NEWSONE.NET:"IMPEACHMENTDAY4SEKULOWSENATESTAKEOUT2"0.54SEKULOW: "WE HAVE TWO GOALS:WE'RE GOING TO REFUTE THEALLEGATIONS THAT THEY'VE MADEAND WE'RE GONNA PUT ON ANAFFIRMATIVECASE AS WELL."AND AS THE PRESIDENT'S LAWYERSBEGIN TO MOUNT THEIRDEFENSE -- ABC NEWS HAS REVIEWEDA RECORDING THATAPPEARS TO BE A CONVERSATIONBETWEEN PRESIDENT TRUMPBELIEVE I'VE EVER SPOKEN TOHIM." BUT ON THE RECORDING --ALLEGEDLY MADE DURING A PRIVATEDINNER IN 2018 -- PARNAS AND TPRESIDENT CAN BE HEARDDISCUSSINGFIRING THEN U-S AMBASSADOR TOUKRAINE -- MARIE YOVANOVITCH.((SOT/GFX)) KARL WNTPARNAS: "YEAS, SHE'S BASICALLYTOMORROW.

I DON'T CARE.

GET HEROUTTOMORROW.

TAKE HER OUT.

OK?

DOIT." ON FRIDAY, VICE PRESIDENTPENCE DID NOT DENY THEWILL ONLY CONFIRM WHAT PEOPLEALREADY KNOW, IS THAT THEPRESIDENT HAD CONCERNS, AND INHIS AUTHORITY AS PRESIDENT MADEA DECISION TO MAKE A CHANGE."HOUSE MANAGERS PUSHING FOR NEWDOCUMENTS AND WITNESSES,INCLUDING FORMER NATIONALSECURITY ADVISOR JOHN BOLTON.((SOT)) BRUCE WNTSCHIFF: "THESE WITNESSES HAVEIMPORTANT FIRST HAND TESTIMONYTO OFFER."4251098SCHIFF: "I IMPLORE YOU, GIVEAMERICA A FAIR TRIAL.

GIVEAMERICA A FAIRTRIAL.

SHE'S WORTH IT."VERBATIM:TIME/INITIAL:THIS MORNING -- PRESIDENTTRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM TAKING CENTERTAKEOUT2"AND WE'RE GONNA PUT ON ANAFFIRMATIVECASE AS WELL."AND AS THE PRESIDENT'S LAWYERSBEGIN TO MOUNT THEIR DEFENSE -ABC NEWS HAS REVIEWED ARECORDING THATAPPEARS TO BE A CONVERSATIONTRUMP: "I DON'T KNOW I DON'TBELIEVE I'VE EVER SPOKEN TOHIM."BUT ON THE RECORDING --ALLEGEDLY MADE DURING A PRIVATEDINNER IN 2018 -- PARNAS AND THEWNTPARNAS: "YEAS, SHE'S BASICALLYWALKING AROUND TELLINGEVERYBODY, 'WAIT, HE'S GONNA GETIMPEACHED, JUST WAIT." TRUMP:"GET RID OF HER.

GET HER OPENCE DID NOT DENY THEAUTHENTICITY OFTHE RECORDING.((SOT)) KARL WNTPENCE: "THE TAPE THAT'S BEENHIS AUTHORITY AS PRESIDENT MADEA DECISION TO MAKE A CHANGE."YOVANOVITCH WAS EVENTUALLYREMOVED.

THE RECORDING COMESAMID THE IMPEACHMENT SHOWDOWN --WITHHOUSE MANAGERS PUSHING FOR NEWSCHIFF: "THESE WITNESSES HAVEAMERICA A FAIR TRIAL.

GIVEAMERICA A FAIR TRIAL.

SHE'SWORTH IT."THE TRAGIC DEATH OF A SAN DIEGOSTATE STUDENT LAST FALL HA