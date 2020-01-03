Four killed after Iraqi security forces raid protest camps

Four people have been killed after Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site on Saturday (January 25) and tried to eject protesters in southern cities.

Firing live rounds and tear gas, the new push to end the sit-ins and restore order came hours after cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who counts millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, said he would halt his involvement in anti-government unrest.

Sadr's supporters began withdrawing from sit-ins early on Saturday after the announcement.

Clashes then took place after authorities began removing concrete barriers near Tahrir Square where anti-government demonstrators have camped out for months.