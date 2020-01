Four killed after Iraqi security forces raid protest camps 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published Four killed after Iraqi security forces raid protest camps Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site on Saturday and tried to eject protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets killing four people and wounding dozens more, police and medical sources said. Emer McCarthy reports.

