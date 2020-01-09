Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this siena RT @AFP: "It doesn't feel like the New Year!" Fears over the deadly #coronavirus mount in China, as authorities close tourist attractions a… 1 hour ago

Recent related videos from verified sources A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge. The virus is from the same family of viruses as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). . According to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago