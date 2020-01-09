Global  

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency.

Emer McCarthy reports.
