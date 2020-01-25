Tucker Carlson: Impeachment is about a policy disagreement



Tweets about this Emkayoh RT @TRUMPED_in_2020: @politictrends @RepAdamSchiff “Adam Schiff is dangerous for America if he believes what he says.”-Tucker Carlson ⚠️🎥(6… 2 hours ago TRUMPED_in_2020 @politictrends @RepAdamSchiff “Adam Schiff is dangerous for America if he believes what he says.”-Tucker Carlson ⚠️… https://t.co/HazOnZLjtZ 4 hours ago 🌹Residue Nobody🌹 RT @Ventuckyspaz: Sad that we need Tucker Carlson to tell us the truth about Joe Biden's political career being bankrolled by credit card c… 6 hours ago Kerr Avon 2020 RT @SER1897: The irony here is that any first-year law student could point to Gabbard's impeachment vote as more career killing than anythi… 11 hours ago [email protected] RT @TVNewsHQ: Fox’s Tucker Carlson mocks Adam Schiff's Senate impeachment trial 'lecture about the perils of cheating' https://t.co/P0t00UV… 12 hours ago Kenneth @chuckwoolery I just don't know why people ask this questions about media. For the majority of them is all about bu… https://t.co/Gh9PNsLUh5 1 day ago Stephen Robinson The irony here is that any first-year law student could point to Gabbard's impeachment vote as more career killing… https://t.co/8efuEXpJ4V 1 day ago Dan Dumouchel RT @jacktomalis: @AngrierWHStaff If you were watching the historic impeachment trials, you saw a master class in speech and rhetoric by Rep… 1 day ago