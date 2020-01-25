Kim Kardashian "Obsessed" With Dr. Pimple Popper

Over the last few years, Sandra Lee — aka Dr. Pimple Popper — has grown an empire.

The crazy popular dermatologist not only has her own skin-care line (SLMD is sold at Target, y'all) and a highly successful television show on TLC, but she also boasts a whopping 615,000 followers on Instagram and a casual six million subscribers on YouTube.

Kim K.

Said it herself.