Two killed in explosion in Houston

Two killed in explosion in Houston

Two killed in explosion in Houston

On Friday morning a massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood.

Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston

Two Dead Following Explosion In HoustonWatch VideoAuthorities say two people are dead following an explosion at a manufacturing business...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


U.S. Chemical Safety Board sending team to probe Houston blast

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to probe an early Friday morning...
Reuters - Published


osridge11

Our STARS RT @HoustonChron: Two killed, 200 homes damaged in massive blast https://t.co/4ic4xyAJBl 3 minutes ago

egKimberly

@KimberlyWesley RT @USRealityCheck: The owner of Houston Corvette Service said that $1 million worth of Corvettes were trapped in two buildings flattened d… 3 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 The owner of Houston Corvette Service said that $1 million worth of Corvettes were trapped in two buildings flatten… https://t.co/4S4sb1CP1C 9 minutes ago

itsahotdogtree

Pee-Wee's Investing Wheelhouse & Science Emporium "The owner of #HoustonCorvetteService said that $1 million worth of #Corvettes were #trapped in two #buildings… https://t.co/7YHUh8mJd7 12 minutes ago

yasv01230215

yas RT @nytimes: At least 2 people were killed in a large explosion at an industrial site in Houston early Friday morning. Authorities say they… 20 minutes ago

KTVB

KTVB.COM 2 victims killed in massive explosion in northwest Houston identified; hundreds of homes damaged https://t.co/toJsAK1i07 32 minutes ago

VaraSueTamminga

Vara Sue Tamminga WE PRAY FOR ALL THOSE KILLED OR INJURED OR WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE FROM THE GESSNER EXPLOSION IN HOUSTON, TEXAS. 35 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @NBCNightlyNews: At 2 two people were killed in an explosion at a plant in Houston early this morning: https://t.co/UEgGxoosw8 @SamBro… 48 minutes ago


Two Killed In Explosion In Houston [Video]Two Killed In Explosion In Houston

On Friday morning a massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood. According to Reuters, at least two people are dead. The explosion damaged homes while sending out blast..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston [Video]Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston

The explosion happened at a manufacturing business early Friday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

