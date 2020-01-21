Global  

Australia declares first coronavirus case

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus.

News24.com | Australia confirms first coronavirus case

Australia on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldReuters


Australia raises travel advice for Wuhan as first suspected coronavirus case detected in Queensland

Australia has updated its travel advice for Wuhan after a Brisbane man returning from the Chinese...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters



EvaSiu21

Evita Siu RT @Rover829: Reuters: AUSTRALIA DECLARES FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS - VICTORIA STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS 3 minutes ago

AirlineAdviser

Airline Adviser Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/Ez1hJnjtb1 31 minutes ago

lortyvon

Yvon Lortie RT @Reuters: Australia declared its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Victoria, with the patient hospitalized in a stable co… 52 minutes ago

Rowdy1044

KelvinW RT @Schachter_TO: Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/ACypcNQ… 56 minutes ago

GarudaOneFoxTwo

Garuda IX RT @EndGameWW3: Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/h5wKvtj9lX 2 hours ago

anniecherokee

annie cherokeerose @0ctoberReignz this must be very convenient for quelching the protests in hong kong https://t.co/nXnMuEGfOJ 2 hours ago

EndGameWW3

EndGameWW3 Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/h5wKvtj9lX 3 hours ago


Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News [Video]Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News

RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case [Video]Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus. The case was found in the state of Victoria, according to reports at Reuters. The patient has been hospitalized..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

