Australia declares first coronavirus case 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s - Published Australia declares first coronavirus case Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Evita Siu RT @Rover829: Reuters: AUSTRALIA DECLARES FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS - VICTORIA STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS 3 minutes ago Airline Adviser Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/Ez1hJnjtb1 31 minutes ago Yvon Lortie RT @Reuters: Australia declared its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Victoria, with the patient hospitalized in a stable co… 52 minutes ago KelvinW RT @Schachter_TO: Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/ACypcNQ… 56 minutes ago Garuda IX RT @EndGameWW3: Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/h5wKvtj9lX 2 hours ago annie cherokeerose @0ctoberReignz this must be very convenient for quelching the protests in hong kong https://t.co/nXnMuEGfOJ 2 hours ago EndGameWW3 Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/h5wKvtj9lX 3 hours ago