Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rookwood Pottery celebrates Fiona the Hippo's birthday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Rookwood Pottery celebrates Fiona the Hippo's birthday

Rookwood Pottery celebrates Fiona the Hippo's birthday

Rookwood Pottery unveiled new ice cream bowls in honor of the plucky hippo's third birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Jan. 23-26 [Video]Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Jan. 23-26

Celebrate the Lunar New Year, support a good cause and prepare for some high-flying fun this weekend.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.