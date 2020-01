Vegas strip club offers Prince Harry a job 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:53s - Published Vegas strip club offers Prince Harry a job Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas is offering Prince Harry a job if he needs it. The club wrote an open letter to Prince Harry, offering him half a million dollars to work for them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Vegas strip club offers Prince Harry a job BEHIND...HE'S NOW BEEN OFFERED....THE ULTIMATE GIG.....HERE IN LAS VEGAS! THEWORLD FAMOUS "LARRY FLINT'SHUSTLER CLUB"...WANTS HARRY....TO RUN THE SHOW...AS GENERAL MANAGER! THE CURRENTG-M SAYS...THE PRINCE IS PERFECT FOR THEJOB!"SOME OF THE QUALIFICATIONS HEHAS THAT MAKE HIM PERFECT TOJOIN OUR TEAM IS THAT EVERYONEOBVIOUSLY LOVES HIM, I FEELWE'D HAVE A LINE AROUND THECORNER JUST HAVING HIM HERE.ONE DRAW THAT I THINK IS KINDOF FITTING HAVING PRINCE HARRYHERE AS WELL IS THAT WE HAVETHE MALE REVIEW ON THE ROOFNAMED 'KING'S A HUSTLER' SO ITWOULD KIND OF BRING HIM BACK TOTHAT ROYAL FEELING"THE CLUB IS OFFERING HARRY ASALARY OF 5-HUNDRED-THOUSANDDOLLARS....A YEAR!WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK....WITH A FINAL LOOK....AT YOUR FORECAST..





