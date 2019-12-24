Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Trump's lawyers "don't contest the basic architecture of this scheme."



Recent related videos from verified sources 'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:22Published 2 hours ago McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the 'right to do whatever he wants' with the impeachment trial and he also blasted U.S. House Speaker Nancy.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published on December 24, 2019