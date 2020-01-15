Global  

U.S. Treasury Secretary optimistic on trade deal with UK

U.S. Treasury Secretary optimistic on trade deal with UK

U.S. Treasury Secretary optimistic on trade deal with UK

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he was optimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the United States and Britain this year, adding that he earlier met Britain&apos;s finance minister to discuss it.
U.S. Treasury Secretary says optimistic about U.S.-UK trade deal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was optimistic about the potential for a trade deal...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Brexit: US 'wants to reach trade deal with UK this year'

The US's treasury secretary says he is "optimistic" a deal can be reached with the UK this year.
BBC News - Published


