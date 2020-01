U.S. Treasury Secretary optimistic on trade deal with UK

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he was optimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the United States and Britain this year, adding that he earlier met Britain's finance minister to discuss it.

