Foreigner opens residency at Venetian Las Vegas

KNOWN FOR THEIR HITS LIKE "IWANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS" AND"COLD AS ICE".THE BAND IS PERFORMING FIVESHOWS AT THE VENETIAN.YOU MAY RECOGNIZE SOME OF THEPERFORMERS ON STAGE!

THE BANDIS FEATURING LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLCHOIRS!"WE GIVE MONEY TO THOSE CHOIRSAND HOPEFULLY GIVE THEM ANEXPERIENCE, POSSIBLY THEIRFIRST TIME ON STAGE IN FRONT OFA LARGE CROWD.AND IT'S SO AMAZING FOR US TOSEE THEIR REACTIONS"IT'S PART OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH"THE GRAMMYS FOUNDATION ANDSHRINERS".YOU CAN SEE FOREIGNER THROUGHFEBRUARY -1-ST!