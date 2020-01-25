Gasparilla Pirate Invasion time-lapse 2020

City of Tampa 🏴‍☠️️ TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🏴‍☠️️ Heavy traffic is expected tomorrow near Bayshore Blvd and @TampasDowntown for the… https://t.co/hdoTHQ6RAt 1 day ago

Stephanie ⁷ 💜🏈🌷 @BestOfMeBestOfU My daughter’s gone for a couple days...working today. Then tomorrow, it’s Tampa’s “Mardi Gras” —Ga… https://t.co/BIR3FCBR64 1 day ago

Brett Steel RT @CityofTampa : 🏴‍☠️️ TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🏴‍☠️️ Heavy traffic is expected tomorrow near Bayshore Blvd and @TampasDowntown for the @Gasparilla … 21 hours ago

Rob 🌴🇺🇸 Today is Gasparilla Day 2020! Time for the annual pirate invasion of Tampa. Boats pirates and beads! https://t.co/3nUuWq0Sfo 11 hours ago

K @KiKiPosting @9kittens It's #Gasparilla in Tampa, parade down Bayshore Blvd., pirate invasion, fun,fun,fun. No time… https://t.co/cj3hLPJEys 9 hours ago