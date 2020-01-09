Top 10 Upcoming Horror Games

These upcoming games look absolutely terrifying.

For this list we're looking at the scariest video games coming out in 2020 and beyond.

Our countdown of nightmare-fuel games includes "Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" (TBA), "The Last of Us Part II" (2020), "Resident Evil 3" (2020), "Dying Light 2" (2020), "Little Nightmares 2" (2020), and more!

