FRANKE PARK STUDENTS SLEEP OUTSIDE SCHOOL FOR A NIGHT

FRANKE PARK ELEMENTARY STUDENTS SLEEP OUTSIDE FOR HOMELESS NIGHTS INITIATIVE
FRANKE PARK STUDENTS SLEEP OUTSIDE SCHOOL FOR A NIGHT

At 436-stop.

Tonight -- we have live coverage of franke park elementary's 'i'm sleeping out" homeless night.

Franke park students and their parents are spending the night on the school's front lawn to reflect the everyday experience of those who are homeless.we're heading to the school with fox 55's mallory beard to see how the night is going.

Mallory???

Thank you chris!

We're here at franke park elementary with "doctor h."

So "doctor h," this is the inaugural homeless night for franke park, but you've held this event at your previous schools.

Can you give us some background on what's happening?

And why was it so important for you to bring the fort wayne community?the franke park elementary staff plan to enhance their students' core values like collaboration and character.

The students, mostly from the school's student council and cub scout troop, will build their own shelters among other projects that reflect what local homeless citizens face on a daily.

Reporting live in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

Stay with us...we'll be continuing coverage live from franke park's homeless night later in the show.

Fox's 55 brianna dahlquist will be talking to families at the event.

It's been a gray and gloomy end to the week.

Meteorologist alida donnelly is tracking the rain and




Franke Park students take on Homeless Nights

Franke Park Elementary school students spend a rainy Friday night outside in cardboard boxes to simulate a homeless experience.

Credit: WFFTPublished

